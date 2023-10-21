Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy. It happened in the 3300 block of Charter Oak Drive around 7:18 p.m. Friday.

Police say the teenager was driving south on Charter Oak in a pickup truck when it crossed into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a Ford Expedition.

The teen died from his injuries. The woman and three children in the Expedition went to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

