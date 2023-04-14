BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a temporary traffic change on FM-436 in the Heidenheimer community this Monday.

Crews will be closing FM-436 from the US 190 access road to E Business 190. TxDOT says this closure will let crews perform construction along FM-436, including a culvert widening. Traffic control measures will be in place to direct travelers for the duration of the closure – which is scheduled to finish this summer, weather permitting.

This detour will direct travelers to utilize FM-93, the US 190 access road, E Business 190 during the closure. TxDOT is encouraging traverlers to drive to conditions, to eliminate all distractions and to buckle up in work zones.