HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The whole family can learn about science in an exciting and unique way!

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will be hosting Mad Science of Austin this Wednesday. Attendees could very well be witnessing chemical reactions, principles of pressure or forces of motion!

The Library says that families can join one of two sessions. The first science session begins at 1:30 p.m., and the second session begins at 2:45 p.m. The program will be held in the Library’s Activities Center Ball Room, located at 400 Indian Trail. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required to join.

In addition, Library visitors can sign up for the virtual portion of the Summer Reading Club, Readsquared! Participants can track their reading through the month of August, earn virtual badges, complete book challenges and play games.

For more information, you can call 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.