Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 50-year-old Harker Heights man is facing second-degree felony charges after his ex-girlfriend was assaulted and choked at a Killeen residence.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and a complaint was issued charging Pythian J. Phillips.

Miramontez said it was around 2:23 p.m. on March 11 when police were sent to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. When they got there, officers were told the victim was having difficulty standing, and that her voice was affected.

Investigators discovered that the victim went to get some personal items from her ex-boyfriend – when she was grabbed and placed in a headlock. Officers said she was thrown onto a bed and was choked with two hands around her neck before eventually being released.

After police obtained the complaint charging Phillips as the suspect, officers found him around 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 2nd Street. He was taken into custody without incident, and was transported to the Bell County Jail.

Phillips remained in the jail with his bond not set, as of Wednesday afternoon.