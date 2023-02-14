HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A man who was found dead in Harker Heights has been identified.

The Harker Heights Police Department was dispatched at approximately 5:12 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Pontotoc Trace from a Bell County Communications 9-1-1 call. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence with a gunshot wound. The man succumbed to his injuries.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old William Jerome Baker, III, of Harker Heights. Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Baker dead on the scene at 5:44 p.m. Monday and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

This investigation is ongoing.