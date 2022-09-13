Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – An Oklahoma man who was originally arrested on a DWI charge now finds himself facing much more serious charges after the booking in process got a little rough at the jail.

24-year-old William Ryder Henry Hudson, of Weleetka, Oklahoma, was stopped by a Harker Heights Police officer on Sunday – and was taken to jail on what would have been a Class B misdemeanor charge.

However, police report that during the booking process, Hudson “intentionally and knowingly made unwanted physical contact by wrapping his right arm around an officer’s neck.” A police department spokesman said the action resulted in neck pain and an injury to the officer’s face.

At that point, the misdemeanor charge became a felony – with Hudson now charged with assault on a public servant. His bond went from $2,000 to a total of $102,000 with the new charge.

Hudson remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.