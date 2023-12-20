Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – Harker Heights Police report one person was injured during a daylight robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart said it happened about 2:25 p.m. in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway. The victim informed officers they were attacked by two unknown men who then fled in a vehicle.

The published Harker Heights Police blotter listed a bank bag and a large amount of cash was involved.

The victim was treated for injuries by EMS personnel at the scene. Police were not releasing any additional information, citing it being an ongoing investigation. There was no vehicle description or weapons information released.