Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – A Harker Heights woman has told police she lost thousands of dollars after she was tricked into voluntarily moving money out of two bank accounts.

Police began investigating Monday evening when they got the call from a distraught woman. She told officers she had voluntarily transferred her money after being deceived into believing her accounts had been compromised.

Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said no arrest has been made and the investigation continues by detectives of their Criminal Investigation Division.