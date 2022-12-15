TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An event in Temple will help to inform Central Texas Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act.

The Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event on their Temple Campus in Building 171, Room A-25. This event also hopes to encourage veterans to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

The event will take place on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. VA staff will be at the event to help veterans apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings and enroll in VA health care.

For more information on this event, you can contact Public Affairs Officer Bill Negron at 254-749-8442 or at CTXPAO@va.gov.