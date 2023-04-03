BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton says Heritage Park was impacted by the storm on Sunday night – including damage to a baseball field after a light standard was blown down.

Director of Communications Paul Romer says a week’s worth of youth baseball games have been canceled in order to allow an insurance adjuster to assess the damage, and to clean up the site. Two large trees in the park are down, and a third tree has significant damage.

Romer also says the wind rolled an eight-yard trash container across the parking lot, and six portable toilets were blown 75 yards away.

In addition, the roof of a portable building at Belton High School was damaged, and a city utility crew moved a tree off a street after it was blown down during the storm.