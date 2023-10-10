HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is introducing its newest team member.

Chris Mahlstedt has joined as the Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal. The department says Mahlstedt has an impressive 29 years of service in the fire industry, and is confident that he will make a significant impact.

Mahlstedt previously served as the Bell County Fire Marshal. He holds numerous certifications – including Master Arson Investigator, Master Inspector and Peace Officer.

The department says that Mahlstedt is also a devoted family man who cherishes quality time with his loved ones. He’s also an avid traveler, sports enthusiast and a talented photographer.