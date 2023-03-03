Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – A dedication ceremony has been set for next Thursday for a portion of Loop 121 in Bell County. It will be designated as the Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden Memorial Highway.

Deputy Rhoden was killed in the line of duty on April 26, 2020 as he was attempting to deploy spike strips during a pursuit of a stolen car. The pursuit started in Williamson County and proceeded into Bell County along Interstate 35. Deputy Rhoden was preparing to deploy the spike strips near Exit #294, when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. The fleeing driver was later identified and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial in the Bell County Jail.

Deputy Rhoden served with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office for ten years. He is survived by his parents and brother.

The dedication will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the 200 block of West Loop 121 (just west of the I-35 intersection) in Belton.

This highway designation was passed during the 87th Legislature under Texas House Bill 532 introduced by State Representative Hugh Shine and took effect on September 1, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to thank Representative Shine for his work in getting this legislature passed. Funding for the signage was provided through donations and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Foundation.