Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a hit and run crash that killed one Ft. Hood soldier.

Officers received a call about a motorcycle crash around 12:40 Saturday morning near Mohawk Dr. and S. Clear Creek Rd.

When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz unconscious in the roadway. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 3:27 a.m.

Investigators say it looks like Cruz was going north on Clear Creek Road and lost control of his motorcycle on a curve. He crashed in a grassy median and the impact threw him into the inside lane of Clear Creek. Cruz was wearing a helmet.

That’s when police say a second vehicle going north hit Cruz and then kept on driving.

Investigators are looking for a gray pickup with major damage to the undercarriage.

If anyone has any information to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-(TIPS) 8477.