Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a man accused of the stabbing death of a man who gave him a ride when he was hitchhiking.

Justin Glen Boswell has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1 million bond since his arrest in July. He is accused in the death of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays in Temple. Temple officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found Mays injured.

A police spokesperson said when first responders got to the scene, they found Mays bleeding profusely – but he was able to tell the civilians providing medical treatment that he picked up a hitchhiker who stabbed him and took his white extended cab pickup.

The victim said he picked the man up at the Taco Bell on South 31st Street, then was stabbed and left bleeding in the 2600 block of South MLK. Mays later died.

Rockdale Police and Milam County deputies found the truck near the east city limits of Rockdale. Boswell was then identified as a suspect, with warrants issued for his arrest. He was found and arrested, then later taken to the Bell County Jail.

Jail records show Boswell has his home town listed as Pedmont, Alabama.