KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Christmas time is here, and the City of Killeen has several things lined up for its annual Holiday Under the Stars weekend!

Five unique events for the public to enjoy will be taking place over this Friday and Saturday. It all starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, when the City opens its holiday market in Downtown Killeen. The market will run until 8:30 p.m. and will feature holiday-themed arts and craft vendors, food vendors and more.

Around 6:50 p.m., Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Santa Claus will make their way to Santa Fe Plaza on Avenue D and lead the countdown for the tree-lighting ceremony, which will take place at 7 p.m. Along with the lighting, there will be caroling, entertainment, free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus a snow show!

Saturday’s activities begin with the Jingle Bell Dash 5-K at 8 a.m. The Centex Race Series event will be held at the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail. The cost is $25, and same day registration is available.

The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, and will start on Avenue C – near 2nd Street. The parade will travel east on Ave C, then north on 8th Street to Church Avenue. It will travel west on Church Avenue and finish on Root Avenue.

Finally, the rest of Saturday can be spent in Downtown Killeen as the City celebrates the “Festival of the Holidays” from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be free pictures with Santa Claus, ice skating, Christmas inflatables, arts and crafts, interactive games, a snow show, live entertainment, food trucks, merchants and free s’mores (while supplies last). The festival takes place on Avenue D, between Gray Street and 8th Street.

For more information, you can visit www.killeentexas.gov/HUTS.