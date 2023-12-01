KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen’s “Holiday Under the Stars” is here, which also means the closure of several downtown streets.

The Downtown Events Division of the City of Killeen will implement road closures for the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting this Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. East Avenue D, between 4th Street and N Gray Street, will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for the annual tree lighting to be held on Friday night. Roads will be accessible after the festivities at 9:30 p.m.

Sections of several downtown streets, from Root Avenue to 8th Street and Sprott Avenue to Santa Fe Plaza Drive, will be blocked for the annual Christmas Parade and Festival of the Holidays beginning at 9 a.m. on December 9.

The City says that a series of barricades will be placed to indicate the closures. Travelers are advised to be cautious, to adhere to traffic control devices and to seek alternate routes during the event. Closures are subject to change based on workload and weather conditions. You can view the parade route and planned closure map for December 9 below.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Downtown Events Office at 254-501-7758 or email ldhamilton@killeentexas.gov.