Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A police response to a complaint of trespassing by homeless campers led to a 69-year-old man being arrested on meth charges.

Temple police were called to the 100 block of North 12th Street at 10:15 a.m. Thursday where a criminal trespass affidavit had been filed to prevent the homeless from camping on the property.

A police spokesperson said officers located a man identified as Lary Kensey who had a criminal trespass warrant from an incident the day before at the same location.

Officers reported they found methamphetamine on his person and a bag that contained multiple checks that belonged to another person and multiple cell phones.

Kensey was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail where he remained Friday on two felony charges in addition to the trespassing charge.