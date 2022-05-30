HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – At 3 years old Isabel Ramos was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

“She was pretty healthy up to that point. You know, that just kind of came out of nowhere. So it was very scary. We didn’t know what was going to happen,” says Isabel’s mom, Soledad Ramos.

For the first 2 and a half years Isabel underwent active treatment and many appointments plus therapy.

“Later on, a lot of those kids have cognitive issues and late term effects from everything she had now she had chemotherapy and radiation to the head area, and that really affected her,” says Soledad.

Following the COVID outbreak in 2020 the Ramos family began to worry about their daughter’s fragile and recovering immune system.

“The younger sister actually was having her own medical issues. So between the cold, it and the military move, we decided to just try this,” says Soledad.

Isabel’s mother Soledad was nervous at first not sure if her daughters would be able to interact with other kids but she found the help of a supportive community.

“We found some classes locally, like at the ymca. We signed up for the city college for kids and she recently took part in a home school science fair. She won first place for her age,” says Soledad.

“It was fun. Because I got to see, like, different kids there and they were all homeschooled,” says Isabel.

Earlier this month Isabel was able to level up and graduate from the fifth grade and. While high school is far away she already has big plans for the future.

“I think a video game programmer like video game tester or a video game designer,” says Isabel.