TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Central Texas non-profit is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Hope for the Hungry was founded in order to feed and care for children in Haiti. It serves Bell County, in addition to 14 countries. It is hosting its 40th anniversary Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple – located at 3303 N 3rd Street.

Hope for the Hungry is a faith-based organization providing home-office mission support for

ministries focused on sharing the gospel while meeting the needs of children, society’s

vulnerable, the homeless and the hungry.

Some of the countries the non-profit serves are Cuba, India, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala, the Holy Land, Kenya, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Taiwan and Zimbabwe.

For more information on Hope for the Hungry, you can visit www.hopeforthehungry.org. Its headquarters can be found at 627 Hope for the Hungry Street in Belton.