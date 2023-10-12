Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that left an adult and child without a place to stay Thursday evening.

Firefighters learned about the fire in the 1100 block of Patriotic Street just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a front room of a single-story house.

City of Killeen

They brought the fire under control in less than fifteen minutes. The firefighters then went to work performing salvage and overhaul operations.

The two people inside the home, an adult and a child, were able to get out before firefighters arrived, along with two dogs. EMS treated the people for minor injuries. No firefighters were injured while putting out the flames.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the people occupants were assisted on-scene with relocation needs.