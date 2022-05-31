KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people went to the hospital after a shooting at a Killeen house party.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at approximately 9:43 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Killeen in reference to a report of a shots fired disturbance in progress.

When officers arrived, a victim was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity. The victim was transported to the Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by helicopter, where he was listed in stable condition.

An additional victim was later identified at Advent Hospital in Killeen, and was also suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower extremity. It was reported a friend drove him to the hospital. He was treated for the injury and discharged a short time later.

Investigators determined the incident to have occurred outside of a residence hosting a large party. Call history showed this to be the third call for service at this location this year. The suspect(s) were reported to have fired the shots from a moving vehicle upon leaving the house party. One of the two victims reported to have been working as security for the event, and gunfire was exchanged.

No arrests have been made, as the case remains under investigation with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.