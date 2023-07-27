Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Two Houston men are being held in the Bell County Jail in connection with break-ins at two Killeen businesses that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was about 3:14 a.m. that officers got word of a burglary at the Arby’s Restaurant located at 4010 East Stan Schleuter Loop. When officers got there, they spotted two men jumping out of a window of the building and fleeing across the loop.

Officers gave chase, and were able to take both men into custody. Officers determined that forced entry was made into the building through a window.

Jamul Ezel Campbell.

Those arrested were identified as 19-year -old Jamul Ezel Campbell and 21-year-old Devontay Williams, both of Houston.

Devontay Williams.

Later that morning, about 5:00 a.m., it was discovered that there was an apparent earlier break-in at the Dutch Brothers Coffee located at 2806 Clear Creek Road. The investigation there revealed that forced entry was made through a window, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Through the investigation, police identified the same two men as suspects.

Campbell and Williams remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday on two counts of burglary of a building and one count of evading arrest each, with total bond for each man set at $205,000.