KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Human remains have been discovered in Killeen, according to the Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Copperfield Circle at approximately 2:56 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said the remains were found in a wooded area.

Police say the remains will be sent for an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine the cause of death and identity.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.