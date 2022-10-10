Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning.

The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple.

Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police officers to search a wooded area around 9:30 a.m. That’s when they found what is believed to be human remains.

Investigators are waiting on a positive identification of the remains. The cause of the person’s death is also under investigation.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.