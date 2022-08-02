BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor plan to perform various intersection closures along Interstate 14 this week.

This comes as crews will be painting bridge railing. The closures will be full underpass intersection closures as they intersect I-14.

The upcoming closures are:

• August 2 — I-14 and Simmons Road intersection full closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• August 3 — I-14 and Simmons Road intersection full closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• August 4 — I-14 and George Wilson Road intersection full closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• August 5 — I-14 and George Wilson Road intersection full closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These closures will allow crews to perform safe operations. Travelers should plan their route accordingly.

TxDOT also encourages travelers to slow down and to pay attention while the public gets used to to the

new traffic configuration.