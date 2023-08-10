TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The inaugural class of 40 students at Baylor College of Medicine’s new regional campus in Temple will be receiving their white coats!

The College says this symbolizes their responsibilities to the practice of medicine, and also their commitments to the patients they will serve. The students started class on July 31 at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mayborn Civic Center, located at 3303 N 3rd Street. The tentative schedule is below:

Welcome and Address:

· Jennifer Christner, M.D., Senior Dean, Baylor College of Medicine School of Medicine and School of Health Professions

· Alejandro Arroliga, M.D., Regional Dean, Baylor College of Medicine Temple

Administration of the oath and honor pledge:

Christian Cable, M.D., Associate Dean of Admissions and Students, Baylor College of Medicine Temple

Donning of the white coats by Learning Community Advisors:

Jessica Drigalla, M.D.

Chitra Hamilton, M.D.

Michael McNeal, M.D.

Noah Stratton, D.O.

Alfredo Vazquez, M.D.