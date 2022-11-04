Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges.

On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man entered the business to buy an item – but then apparently not having enough money, asked the cashier to help him pay for it.

When the cashier refused, the man allegedly brought out a handgun and threatened the cashier. The cashier continued to refuse and kept the item the man was wanting to buy. The man then left the store and drove off.

Officers had a description of the vehicle and found it later in the 600 block of Harbour Avenue. The occupant was detained and placed under arrest.

As the officers were getting the man secured in the patrol car, the man allegedly told officers he was going to spit on them. They didn’t let him go, and he did spit on them.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Cedric Deaunte Payne, who listed an address in Temple. He was taken to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to the Bell County Jail – where records indicted he was being held on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, terroristic threat against a public servant and harassment of a public servant.

Payne’s bond was set at a total of $110,000.