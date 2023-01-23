BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash.

Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.

According to the investigating Trooper, Landin-Ariza failed to drive in a single lane and left the northside of the roadway at Highway 121 – around Mile Marker #299. The Chevrolet went onto the grass, rolled multiple times, and caught on fire. Landin-Ariza was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Landin-Ariza was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed. Next of kin have been notified. No other vehicles or property damage was reported.

Texas DPS says this investigation is still active and open.