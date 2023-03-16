Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a four-month-old child has died of injuries received in a two vehicle crash near Temple Wednesday.

DPS Sgt Bryan Washko said the crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 53 at Stone road about 6.5 miles east of Temple. Sgt Washko said a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 24-year-old Rosebud woman was going east on Highway 53, traveling behind another vehicle approaching the Stone Road intersection. A 2017 Honda Pilot SUV driven by a 33-year-old Manor woman was stopped facing east attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Stone Road. As the Jeep approached the Honda, the unidentified vehicle ahead of the Jeep veered onto the shoulder on the right to pass the waiting Honda. The Jeep struck the rear of the Honda.

The driver and four-month-old male passenger of the Honda were transported to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple where the four-month-old died.

The names of the victims and drivers were not immediately released. The crash investigation was listed as still active and open.