BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety needs your help for information in a crash where one of the vehicles involved fled the scene.

Troopers responded at approximately 6:42 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a major three-vehicle crash on Interstate 14, near the Clear Creek overpass.

Investigating Troopers say the preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Black Mercedes Benz driven by a 21-year-old man from Copperas Cove was racing a Gray or Silver Audi sedan westbound on Interstate 14. The vehicles collided with each other, and the Mercedes Benz struck a 2007 Blue Ford Taurus driven by a 57-year-old man from Killeen, who sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Audi fled the scene after the crash.

Texas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the Audi – which sustained right side damage – as well as the identity of the driver. Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Belton Highway Patrol Office at 254-831-6900.