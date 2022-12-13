KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries.

Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December 4 and December 8. Detectives received video footage from the businesses, and would like to speak to the person in the photos below.

(Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers) (Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

This person was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pajama pants, and Croc shoes.

If you have any information on this individual, you can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.