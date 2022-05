TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help for information related to a drive-by shooting.

Around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of South 15th Street. No injuries have been reported, but one vehicle was hit by a bullet.

If you have any information, you can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.