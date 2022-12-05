KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is seeking public input on its Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).

The City says that this is the community’s chance to review and provide feedback regarding hazards in the area, along with the City’s emergency response. The EOP is an all-hazards plan built upon scalable, flexible and adaptable coordinating systems to align key roles and responsibilities across the City of Killeen when a large-scale emergency, disaster or crisis occurs.

The result of this planning effort could result in saved lives, reduced injuries and reduced property damage. Public input ensures the priorities of the EOP match those of the Killeen community.

The City will host a public meeting, and will be accepting comments through an online survey.

Through December 22: Public survey will be open for comment at https://forms.gle/iLNGrhwRxnAs3m9K6

Public survey will be open for comment at https://forms.gle/iLNGrhwRxnAs3m9K6 December 15, 2022, at 6 p.m.: The City will host a public meeting located at the Melvin Whiteley Training Center, located at the Fire Academy at 207 South 28th Street.

The Draft 2022 EOP and a link to the survey can be found on the City’s website at www.killeentexas.gov/OHSEM. For more information, you can call (254) 501-7706 or email em-coordinator@killeentexas.gov.