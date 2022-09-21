BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – This Thursday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be closing all westbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 from the westbound off-ramp to FM-1670 (Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road) to west of Simmons Road.

TxDOT says that in addition, the westbound on-ramp at Loop 121 and George Wilson Road will be closed during these operations. The westbound off-ramp to Simmons Road will also be closed during this time.

This closure will allow crews to safely perform milling operations over both the George Wilson Road bridge

and Simmons Road bridge. Closures and work will be active from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday morning. Travelers should expect delays.

TxDOT also encourages travelers to slow down, to eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones and school zones.