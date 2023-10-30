TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A semi-truck crash in Temple has led to a diesel spill, according to the Temple Police Department.

The department responded to the crash in northbound direction of Interstate 35 around 4:45 a.m. Monday. The crash resulted in a semi-truck crossing the median and obstructing several lanes.

Police say the northbound inside lane, from Mile Marker #297 to Mile Marker #299, was blocked. In the southbound direction, both the inside and middle lanes were affected – spanning from Mile Marker #300 to Mile Marker #297.

The semi-truck’s crossing of the median led to a significant diesel spill. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been notified. No injuries have been reported.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.