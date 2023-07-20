Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 28-year-old Jarrell man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with a fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Highway 195 in Killeen this past May.

Emil Jon Peters was booked into the Bell County Jail on Tuesday based on a complaint issued by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, claiming that he fell asleep multiple times while driving. The complaint alleges this was the direct cause of the crash at Highway 195 and Chaparral Road about 8:14 a.m. on May 18.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a four-door silver Toyota car was stopped for the red light in the inside northbound lane on Highway 195. A white Chevy pickup truck with a trailer was traveling northbound in the inside lane and struck the Toyota from behind.

The 46-year-old driver of the Toyota was transported to AdventHealth Central Texas in critical condition and later died. Peters was also injured in the crash. He was identified as Frank Kwaku Addai.

Bond for Peters was set at $10,000, which he has since posted and was released.