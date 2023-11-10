KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Officers with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team arrested a juvenile on Wednesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, and has been transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. The guns officers seized from the suspect are pictured below.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

Killeen Police say you can report illegal activity in your neighborhood by calling 9-1-1 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.