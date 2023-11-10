KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Officers with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team arrested a juvenile on Wednesday afternoon.
The 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, and has been transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. The guns officers seized from the suspect are pictured below.
Killeen Police say you can report illegal activity in your neighborhood by calling 9-1-1 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.