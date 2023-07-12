Cash is the pitbull that belongs to the owners of the Temple home.

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help for information regarding a burglary of habitation.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 25th Street at around 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary of habitation. When officers arrived, they found a victim who said

two suspects wearing dark clothing and face coverings pointed a gun at the victim’s face and

forced their way inside.

The victim told officers the suspects took a TV and their white and light brown in color Pitbull

named Cash.

The suspects fled in a white truck, possibly a crew cab with black roll bars in the bed of the truck,

which was parked in the alleyway. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound through the alley located between 23rd Street and 25th Street.

While patrolling the area, officers found a man matching the description of one of the

suspects. The juvenile had an active warrant out of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He was

arrested and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

Officers found the TV about half a block away from the residence – however, the dog is still

missing. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.