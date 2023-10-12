AUSTIN / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A juvenile has been apprehended after a pursuit begins in Travis County and ends in Bell County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to stop a stolen 2018 Kia passenger vehicle at approximately 2:21 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle was occupied by a 15-year-old male driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35, near Riverside Drive in Austin.

The Kia evaded Troopers all the way into Bell County, and crashed into the O’Reilly Auto Parts building located at 111 W Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen. The juvenile driver was apprehended, and was taken to a medical facility to be checked for possible injuries. The driver was then transported to the juvenile facility in Bell County.

The crash investigation is still active and open. Three Texas DPS patrol cars were struck by the stolen vehicle during the pursuit. No DPS personnel were injured.