Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted as a suspect in a 2022 Killeen kidnapping. Police say this was apparently broken up by a passerby.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found the suspect, identified as Trinity D’Paul Moses, in the 800 block of York Avenue. Moses was placed under arrest without incident, and was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said Moses was sought in the June 1, 2022 incident in which the victim, identified as Moses’ ex-girlfriend, was taken from her home against her will and forced into a car.

Police became aware of the abduction when they got a call from a citizen near the intersection of Lake Road and 38th Street – who reported that a woman fell from a car, and that a man was assaulting her and trying to force the woman back inside the car. When the witness stopped, the suspect fled and left the woman behind.

Police discovered that the man grabbed the woman’s cell phone and threw it out of the window of the car. The woman told officers she had no idea where the man might be taking her, and took a chance on bailing out of the car.

She was attempting to flag down passing motorists for help, when the man turned his car around and grabbed her – trying to get her back in the car. It was when the passerby stopped to help that he gave up and fled.

Investigators took the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, obtained a complaint and arrest warrant – with the Marshals finding the suspect this week.

Moses remained in the Bell County Jail Friday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and theft from a person, with his bond set at a total of $65,000.