KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Animal Shelter is offering free pet adoptions until July 8.

The Shelter’s staff is encouraging residents to adopt their new best friend. Animals available include rabbits, turtles and guinea pigs – as well as dogs and cats. Animals ready for a new home can also be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

The Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays, and will also be closed on the Fourth of July.

For more information, you can visit KilleenTexas.gov/Animals or call the shelter at (254) 526-4455.