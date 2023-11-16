Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police have confirmed the identities of two men held in the Bell County Jail as suspects in Tuesday afternoon’s robbery of the First National Bank at 901 East Central Texas Expressway.

37-year-old Deavon Mantrell Croom, of Harker Heights, and 43-year-old Rekcaz Patrick German, of Killeen, were arrested literally minutes after the robbery near Phyllis Drive.

Deavon Mantrell Croom.

Just minutes earlier, two men entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded cash. The teller gave them money, and the men ran out with a quantity of cash.

Both men remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon on robbery charges, with their bonds set at $100,000 each.