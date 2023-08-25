KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police and Fire Departments brought in a record number of donors in the fifth annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive!

On Thursday, August 24, the City of Killeen partnered with Carter BloodCare for the third year in a row, bringing in 113 units of blood from 131 donors – which is equal to 339 lives saved. This is the highest number of donors the City has received in its four years of hosting the event, and 33 more than its 2022 blood drive.

Carter BloodCare says Killeen’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is the largest one-day event like this in Central Texas. All blood remains local in Bell County, including the Veterans Administration Clinic.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The City says that Thursday’s event featured the “Boots” (Fire Department) versus the “Badges” (Police Department). The public was invited to donate blood, then cast their vote for their favorite department.

This year, the Fire Department received 47.5 votes to the Police Department’s 83.5 votes (one person just couldn’t decide and split his/her vote into two). This means the Killeen Police Department is the tie breaker, and that the Killeen FD will have to wash the company vehicles of the Police Department. A date will be announced for the car wash soon.

The Police Department made a comeback, after winning in 2018 and 2019, then being outvoted in 2021 and 2022 by the Killeen FD.

The City of Killeen also wants to thank the community for their support and encourage everyone to continue to participate in future blood drives.