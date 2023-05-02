KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Killeen Police Department wants to remind the public about the Killeen Cares Program.

The department says this program is offered to community members living with a mental challenge or Autism who want to make officers aware of their special need or condition. The program launched in May 2022, and provides decals to those who qualify – which lets officers know that someone they are approaching may be enrolled in the program so they can respond to the situation accordingly.

Killeen Police officers will use their crisis intervention training to assist in recognizing behaviors associated with mental illness, Autism or those in crisis. Anyone who has been diagnosed with a mental illness or Autism by a licensed mental health provider is eligible.

To enroll, a licensed medical professional who is qualified to diagnose individuals in behavioral health must complete and submit a Killeen Cares form to the Community Engagement Unit with the department. The unit will review and contact the resident to complete enrollment. Once the resident receives a decal, he or she should place their decal at the bottom left side of their vehicle’s back windshield or in a window at the front of their home.

More than a dozen community members have enrolled in the program. The department has worked with organizations such as Central County Services, the Bell County Free Clinic, Autism Behavioral Support, Advent Health, Baylor Scott & White Health and the Killeen Autism Center. These organizations have licensed medical professionals trained in the realm of behavioral health and are qualified to diagnose individuals. They have referred families and individuals to participate in the Killeen Cares Program.

Medical facilities who would like to participate in the program and be added to the list of providers, can email amathews@killeentexas.gov or killeencares@killeentexas.gov to be provided the forms for the program.

For more information, you can visit the program’s webpage at www.killeentexas.gov/KilleenCares.