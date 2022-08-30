KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is saying goodbye to CEO/President John Crutchfield III after 18 years.

The Chamber said on Monday that Crutchfield’s final day will be on Wednesday, August 31. He is the winner of the Good Neighbor Award, and the Association of the United States Army Award – among other professional achievements.

According to the Chamber, Crutchfield has been at the head of many projects over the decades – such as Texas A&M University Central, Interstate 14, business recruitment, the research park, as well as protecting and growing Fort Hood. He also had a part in setting up the Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation.

Crutchfield’s departure also welcomes his replacement Scott Connell this Thursday, September 1. The Chamber says Connell has spent the last three years at the Temple Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and has over 30 years in the industry – helping communities such as Irving, Sherman, Waco, Belton, Victoria and Yoakum.