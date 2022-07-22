DALLAS / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – John Crutchfield III, the current President and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Killeen Economic Development Corporation, has announced his retirement from both organizations, effective August 31.

According to a release from PACE Group President Anthony T.J. Michelic, Crutchfield has served as the President and CEO for the past 17 years – beginning in October 2002. Crutchfield names his greatest successes to be those of lasting, quality relationships with staff – and with business, community, government,

and military leaders.

Crutchfield says he is also proud that during his tenure as President and CEO, he was able to aid in the

creation of Texas A&M University – Central Texas and Interstate 14. During retirement, Crutchfield plans to spend more time with his wife Sheila.

After an extensive national search, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Killeen Economic Development Corporation has named Scott Connell, CEcD as the new President and CEO – beginning September 1. Connell brings over 36 years of economic development and Chamber of Commerce experience to Killeen. He has most recently served as Vice President at the Temple Economic Development Corporation in Temple. Prior to his work in Temple, he served several communities throughout Texas and North Carolina.

In January, the search committee at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation elected to work with The PACE Group, a Dallas-based firm specializing in national economic development and Chamber of Commerce executive searches, to provide candidates for the committee’s consideration.

Connell’s 36 years in the Economic Development field was spent at the local level working in public and private sectors for small cities as well as major metropolitan areas. He has worked with companies which represent a diverse array of industries – including heavy manufacturing, technical manufacturing, life sciences, headquarters, back offices, light manufacturing, distribution, and start-ups. Some of the companies he worked to locate to communities include McKesson, Dell Inc., McLane Company, Stanley Tools, Pioneer Natural Resources, Niagara Bottling, Atos – among many others.