KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s “Holiday Under the Stars” continues this weekend with a long-running Christmas tradition!

The 60th annual Christmas Parade will be taking place at 6 p.m. Saturday. This comes as part of the Festival of Holidays, lasting from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event will have several vendors, food trucks and live music! The music lineup is below:

4:10-430 pm – Shoemaker

4:45-5:15 pm – The Lady Songbird Jinda

5:30-6:30 pm – Acadian

7:00-8:00 pm – Luke Whitney

In addition, sections of several downtown streets, from Root Avenue to 8th Street and Sprott Avenue to Santa Fe Plaza Drive, will be blocked for the event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. A series of barricades will be placed to indicate the closures.

Travelers are advised to be cautious, to adhere to traffic control devices and to seek alternate routes during the event. Closures are subject to change based on workload and weather conditions. You can view the parade route and planned closure map below.