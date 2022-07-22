KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen citizens are being asked to join in the discussion of the final Comprehensive Plan, and to provide feedback.

The City of Killeen will host a Community Meeting this Monday, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in the Special Events Ballroom. This plan was created and based off of community feedback on priorities for the city. It outlines a vision for Killeen for the next 10-20 years.

The City of Killeen has worked with its consultant, Verdunity, to draft the Comprehensive Plan – which has been more than a year in the making. Citizens and stakeholders can to view the draft plan at www.KilleenTexas.gov/OurKilleen.

Killeen’s Comprehensive Plan is a blueprint for the future of the city, and kicked off in March 2021 with a collection of surveys, interactive maps, “walkshops,” and public forums which have engaged the public over the last year.

There will be a Q&A session with the consultant at the meeting, along with time for citizens to have open discussions with City staff.

Previous workshops, discussions, presentations and promotional videos can be found on the City of Killeen website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/OurKilleen.