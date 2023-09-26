Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday night to change the name of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. The new name will be Killeen Regional Airport after a unanimous vote.

The name change is expected to take place before the end of the year. The decision came after Fort Hood’s name was changed to Fort Cavazos. That followed a federal mandate to change the name of military installations named after Confederate figures.

While cities were not ordered to change the name, Killeen saw this as an opportunity for a rebranding effort which will include a new website.

The airport opened in 2004 as part of a partnership with then-Fort Hood. It allowed the airport to use runways and taxiways at Robert Gray Airfield.

Originally, the airport’s new name was going to be Greater Killeen Regional Airport, but the council approved an amendment to change it to Killeen Regional Airport.

City council member Jose Segarra was the only one to vote against the amendment. He said the name Greater Killeen Regional Airport corresponds well with its FAA location identifier, GRK.