KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen City Council has appointed Riakos Adams to fill the open, At-Large City Council seat during their Special City Council meeting.

This was announced by the City of Killeen on Tuesday, saying the unexpired term for the At-large seat runs through the May 2024 election. Adams was sworn in on Tuesday night and replaces former Councilmember Ken Wilkerson, who resigned from his seat in May.

Wilkerson was serving as mayor pro tem at the time. During the May 16 swearing in ceremony of the newly-elected councilmembers, the Council chose District 3 representative Nina Cobb to replace Wilkerson in this role.

The Council took applications for the open seat from May 24 through June 8. A special workshop was called on Monday, June 12, to interview the 14 applicants for the position.

On June 13, the Council voted to postpone the appointment of the vacant, At-Large seat during the meeting, following a motion by Mayor Debbie Nash-King to pull the agenda item so Council could resume deliberations of the applicants and conclude with a decision that received a majority vote.

To be eligible for the seat, applicants had to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and must not have been convicted of a felony. The citizen had to be a registered voter, and have continuously lived in Texas for the previous twelve months, and in Killeen the previous six months.